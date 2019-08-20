The first YouGov for a fortnight sees CON/LAB/LD holding pretty firmAugust 20th, 2019
New @YouGov poll for the Times has little change
CON 30 -1
LAB 21 -1
LD 20-1
BREX 14=
GRN+1
13-14 Aug
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) August 20, 2019
None of the suggested candidates to be temporary PM in a government of national unity are very popular choices with the public:
Ken Clarke – 25% good choice for PM
Harriet Harman – 19%
Jeremy Corbyn – 15%
Jo Swinson – 13%
Caroline Lucas – 13%https://t.co/ZLU6wG6N8n pic.twitter.com/odT3oThdpB
— YouGov (@YouGov) August 20, 2019