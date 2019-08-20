New @YouGov poll for the Times has little change CON 30 -1 LAB 21 -1 LD 20-1 BREX 14= GRN+1 13-14 Aug

None of the suggested candidates to be temporary PM in a government of national unity are very popular choices with the public:

Ken Clarke – 25% good choice for PM

Harriet Harman – 19%

Jeremy Corbyn – 15%

Jo Swinson – 13%

Caroline Lucas – 13%https://t.co/ZLU6wG6N8n pic.twitter.com/odT3oThdpB

— YouGov (@YouGov) August 20, 2019