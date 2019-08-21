The lead of “Brexit Wrong” in the YouGov tracker drops to its lowest level since last DecemberAugust 21st, 2019
The good news Johnson continues with a 42% CON share from Kantar
Until today's Kantar poll is broadly supported by other pollsters we should treat it as an outlier pic.twitter.com/j2b5Z1IDnP
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) August 21, 2019
More from Kantar
Which of the following scenarios do you favour most?
Leave No Deal: 23
Leave TM Deal: 9
Leave but stay in SM/CU: 13
Remain/Revoke A50: 33
DK: 22
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) August 21, 2019
But voters want the final deal to be put to a public vote
Also from Kantar backing for second referendum
Should the final deal be put to public vote:
Yes: 52
No: 29
DK: 19
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) August 21, 2019