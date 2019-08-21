The good news Johnson continues with a 42% CON share from Kantar

Until today's Kantar poll is broadly supported by other pollsters we should treat it as an outlier pic.twitter.com/j2b5Z1IDnP — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) August 21, 2019

More from Kantar Which of the following scenarios do you favour most?

Leave No Deal: 23

Leave TM Deal: 9

Leave but stay in SM/CU: 13

Remain/Revoke A50: 33

DK: 22 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) August 21, 2019

But voters want the final deal to be put to a public vote

Also from Kantar backing for second referendum

Should the final deal be put to public vote: Yes: 52

No: 29

DK: 19 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) August 21, 2019

