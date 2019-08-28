« Brexit, the proroguing of parliament and the legal battle ahead
After an eventful day three Questions from CycleFree

August 28th, 2019

  1. Why is the current Tory government so unwilling to ask voters  – in a General Election (or via a referendum) or their representatives in Parliament – whether they want to leave the EU on the basis of no withdrawal agreement and with no transitional stage?
  2. How does the government think that such a decision (a No Deal exit) – and the means by which it is effected – will gain and maintain any consensus, and for how long?
  3. What arguments would the Tory party use if, in future, another government – perhaps one advised by Stalinists and people with 40 years’ membership of the Communist party to their name – were to use similar tactics to avoid Parliamentary scrutiny of – and accountability to Parliament – for a controversial policy or executive action?

Answers on one side of the paper only, please, to the UK electorate

CycleFree


Comments by