Why is the current Tory government so unwilling to ask voters – in a General Election (or via a referendum) or their representatives in Parliament – whether they want to leave the EU on the basis of no withdrawal agreement and with no transitional stage? How does the government think that such a decision (a No Deal exit) – and the means by which it is effected – will gain and maintain any consensus, and for how long? What arguments would the Tory party use if, in future, another government – perhaps one advised by Stalinists and people with 40 years’ membership of the Communist party to their name – were to use similar tactics to avoid Parliamentary scrutiny of – and accountability to Parliament – for a controversial policy or executive action?

Answers on one side of the paper only, please, to the UK electorate

CycleFree

