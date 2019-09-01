That sounds you’re hearing is the Conservative party breaking apart (and a general election hurtling towards us) https://t.co/2Sk1S9ips6 — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) September 1, 2019

And me too I hope — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) September 1, 2019

Tory rebels hit back tonight ??Point out almost 1 in 4 of current cabinet voted against brexit deal under Theresa May

??call this “sheer hypocrisy”

??insists the threats aren’t working Source close to rebels: pic.twitter.com/qZA0CZMtPu — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) September 1, 2019

A PM ready to say goodbye to a whisker of a majority is a PM who might be ready to call an election… what’s the real game here? https://t.co/jmYZAliW7a — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) September 1, 2019

By my guesstimate Boris Johnson’s government will have a majority of minus 20 by Tuesday evening, no wonder the PM, who hasn’t won a single Commons vote, was keen to prorogue Parliament.

