Breaking: The Conservative PartySeptember 1st, 2019
That sounds you’re hearing is the Conservative party breaking apart (and a general election hurtling towards us) https://t.co/2Sk1S9ips6
— Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) September 1, 2019
And me too I hope
— Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) September 1, 2019
Tory rebels hit back tonight
??Point out almost 1 in 4 of current cabinet voted against brexit deal under Theresa May
??call this “sheer hypocrisy”
??insists the threats aren’t working
Source close to rebels: pic.twitter.com/qZA0CZMtPu
— Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) September 1, 2019
A PM ready to say goodbye to a whisker of a majority is a PM who might be ready to call an election… what’s the real game here? https://t.co/jmYZAliW7a
— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) September 1, 2019