Votes Cast, % Share, Change in votes and Seats : August 2019

Liberal Democrats 6,218 votes (33.94% +5.23% on last time) winning 5 seats (+1 seat on last time)

Conservatives 5,362 votes (29.27% -2.66% on last time) winning 2 seats (-1 on last time)

Labour 2,951 votes (16.11% -10.04% on last time) winning 0 seats (-1 on last time)

Scottish National Party 1,582 votes (8.63% +2.88% on last time) winning 1 seat (unchanged on last time)

Local Independents 824 votes (4.50%) winning 1 seat (+1 on last time)

Green Party 779 votes (4.25% -0.05% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Independent candidates 333 votes (1.82%) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Brexit Party 163 votes (0.89%) winning 0 seats

United Kingdom Independence Party 68 votes (0.53% -1.88% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Other Parties 12 votes (0.07% -0.78% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Liberal Democrat lead of 856 votes (4.67%) on a swing of 3.95% from Con to Lib Dem

Summary of results

Liberal Democrats HOLD Hazel Grove on Stockport on a swing of 0.5% from Conservative to Liberal Democrat

Liberal Democrats HOLD Godmanchester and Hemingford Abbots on Huntingdonshire on a swing of 2.5% from Liberal Democrat to Conservative

Liberal Democrats GAIN Claines on Worcester from Conservative on a swing of 2% from Conservative to Liberal Democrat

Conservatives HOLD Irthlingborough, Waterloo on East Northamptonshire on a swing of 7% from Conservative to Labour

Liberal Democrats HOLD Newnham on Cambridge on a swing of 17% from Labour to Liberal Democrat

Conservatives HOLD Meole on Shropshire on a swing of 13.5% swing from Conservative to Liberal Democrat

Liberal Democrats HOLD Rokeby and Overslade on Rugby on a swing of 4.5% from Liberal Democrat to Conservative

Local Independents (Radcliffe First) GAIN Radcliffe West on Bury on a notional swing of 33.5% from Labour to Radcliffe First

Scottish National Party HOLD East Kilbride Central North on the third count on a first preference vote swing of 10.5% from Labour to Scottish National Party

Compiled by Harry Hayfield



