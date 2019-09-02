He could at least have shown us all the new dog …

Very reminiscent of Gordon Brown in 2007 allowing the hype of a snap election to build* then flat out denying he wanted an election

*Heck one of Brown's MPs wrote at the time ‘Shortly there will be an election, in which Labour will increase its majority’https://t.co/6p7QRmi2gy

— TSE (@TSEofPB) September 2, 2019