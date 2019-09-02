Boris Johnson channels both Theresa May and Gordon BrownSeptember 2nd, 2019
Nothing has changed. pic.twitter.com/aVYj3ZhO5y
— TSE (@TSEofPB) September 2, 2019
Theresa May II
— Alberto Nardelli (@AlbertoNardelli) September 2, 2019
He could at least have shown us all the new dog …
— Dave Collins (@davidiancollins) September 2, 2019
Very reminiscent of Gordon Brown in 2007 allowing the hype of a snap election to build* then flat out denying he wanted an election
*Heck one of Brown's MPs wrote at the time ‘Shortly there will be an election, in which Labour will increase its majority’https://t.co/6p7QRmi2gy
— TSE (@TSEofPB) September 2, 2019
How amazing to have a statement outside of Downing Street and end up saying even less than Theresa May…
— Jack Blackburn (@HackBlackburn) September 2, 2019
There's something quite chilling about listening to the Prime Minister speak outside Downing Street with crowds chanting "stop the coup" and booing in the background. Doesn't feel like the sort of country this normally is.
— Raphael Hogarth (@Raphael_Hogarth) September 2, 2019
Boris Johnson says he ‘doesn’t want an election’ but is also very clear that he’ll not request any Brexit extension. So, if parliament votes for one…
— James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) September 2, 2019