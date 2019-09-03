Boris Johnson says that if MPs vote for an extension tomorrow an election will be the only way to resolve things and that he’s tabling an election motion under the FTPA — James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) September 3, 2019

AND: @BorisJohnson confirms that the Government is tonight tabling a motion under the Fixed Terms Parliament Act to hold a general election. — Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenEuronews) September 3, 2019

By my count the Government now has majority of -22 — rhodri_jones (@rhodri_jones) September 3, 2019

Jeremy Corbyn confirms Labour will not vote for Boris Johnson’s General Election bill until No Deal has been legally ruled out. — Evolve Politics (@evolvepolitics) September 3, 2019

finally corbyn stands up and doesn’t fuck things up. — euan mccolm (@euanmccolm) September 3, 2019

21 TORY REBELS Bebb

Benyon

Brine

Burt

Clark

Clarke

Gauke

Greening

Grieve

Gyimah

Hammond P

Hammond S

Harrington

James

Letwin

Milton

Nokes

Sandbach

Soames

Stewart

Vaizey 2 LABOUR REBELS Hoey

Mann — Henry Zeffman (@hzeffman) September 3, 2019

Just imagine how badly Boris Johnson would have lost tonight if Dominic Cummings wasn't awesome at strategy. In hindsight Boris Johnson should have been more careful with his how deals with his Cummings. — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 3, 2019

Definitely plausible that the Govt could win a no confidence vote they have called themselves with the aim of losing it. The FTPA bringing all the lolz this week. https://t.co/jqYcdM1lB8 — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) September 3, 2019

TSE



