Boris Johnson loses his first Parliamentary vote, no wonder he wants to prorogue ParliamentSeptember 3rd, 2019
Boris Johnson says that if MPs vote for an extension tomorrow an election will be the only way to resolve things and that he’s tabling an election motion under the FTPA
— James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) September 3, 2019
AND: @BorisJohnson confirms that the Government is tonight tabling a motion under the Fixed Terms Parliament Act to hold a general election.
— Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenEuronews) September 3, 2019
By my count the Government now has majority of -22
— rhodri_jones (@rhodri_jones) September 3, 2019
Jeremy Corbyn confirms Labour will not vote for Boris Johnson’s General Election bill until No Deal has been legally ruled out.
— Evolve Politics (@evolvepolitics) September 3, 2019
finally corbyn stands up and doesn’t fuck things up.
— euan mccolm (@euanmccolm) September 3, 2019
21 TORY REBELS
Bebb
Benyon
Brine
Burt
Clark
Clarke
Gauke
Greening
Grieve
Gyimah
Hammond P
Hammond S
Harrington
James
Letwin
Milton
Nokes
Sandbach
Soames
Stewart
Vaizey
2 LABOUR REBELS
Hoey
Mann
— Henry Zeffman (@hzeffman) September 3, 2019
Just imagine how badly Boris Johnson would have lost tonight if Dominic Cummings wasn't awesome at strategy. In hindsight Boris Johnson should have been more careful with his how deals with his Cummings.
— TSE (@TSEofPB) September 3, 2019
Here's my cartoon for tomorrow's @Telegraph #Brexit #HouseOfCommons pic.twitter.com/G7HdOZqyd3
— Matt Cartoons (@MattCartoonist) September 3, 2019
Definitely plausible that the Govt could win a no confidence vote they have called themselves with the aim of losing it. The FTPA bringing all the lolz this week. https://t.co/jqYcdM1lB8
— Sam Freedman (@Samfr) September 3, 2019