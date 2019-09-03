This is all very reminiscent of the French strategy with the Maginot Line, they weren't prepared for their opponents to go around them. https://t.co/cugJm1Vsfn — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 3, 2019

Or refuse to back early GE 'unless and until' the no-deal block is firmly on the statute book. — Peter Foster (@pmdfoster) September 3, 2019

The @BorisJohnson ‘no deal’ threat strategy is totally illogical when you think about it. No deal cannot BOTH be perfectly manageable (for U.K. audiences) and yet so terrible that the threat of it will force the EU to cave in. Which one is it? https://t.co/0EDh927tJ0 — Peter Foster (@pmdfoster) September 3, 2019

Downing Street has repeatedly misled journalists (for example, over NHS funding and by claiming the Yellowhammer dossier was old), so its denials now aren't believed. They should have seen that coming. https://t.co/qCf4okCJtq — Henry Mance (@henrymance) September 3, 2019

So far it is looking like a good morning for layers of a 2019 GE & those opposed to No Deal. I can also see Boris Johnson 'breaking' George Canning's record for the shortest serving PM if he refuses to extend A50 after our sovereign Parliament has instructed him to do so. — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 3, 2019

The other thing I'm finding very interesting is that Peter Foster of Telegraph seems to be pooh-poohing the Johnson strategy. If Boris Johnson cannot carry the Telegraph then he's going to struggle. — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 3, 2019

Final thought this morning. I now understand how and why Dominic Cummings managed to make Michael Gove the country's most unpopular politician when Cummings was Gove's SPAD when Gove was Education Secretary.https://t.co/ltWZcDmKdB — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 3, 2019

TSE



