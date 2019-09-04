« If Boris Johnson ignores the no deal law then 50/1 on him being suspended from the Commons this year looks attractive
Unelected PM Boris Johnson maintains his 100% record in Parliament

September 4th, 2019

Before anti No Dealers get excited there’s the possibility of the unelected House of Lords filibustering the Benn bill which would be sub-optimal for the anti No Dealers. The elephant in the room is that no one can feel truly confident that Jeremy Corbyn might not screw this up somehow.

These are extraordinary times in the politics of this country, so much so that PB didn’t cover Philip Lee’s defection to the Lib Dems yesterday, it probably wasn’t even in the top ten political stories of the day, which is in stark contrast in the last 15 years when defections dominated PB threads for days and weeks.

The future of this country might well be determined by who is less pooh at political strategy in the next few days, Boris Johnson & Dominic Cummings or Jeremy Corbyn & Seumas Milne?

