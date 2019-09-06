I saw this, cringed so hard, my feet shrank three sizes. https://t.co/VbgZAte8pA — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 6, 2019

Thinking about what to have for lunch. Large bucket of boneless (certainly spineless) JFC (Jeremy’s Frightened & Chicken) perhaps. pic.twitter.com/37t2GKmVOI — James Cleverly MP (@JamesCleverly) September 6, 2019

If chicken suits swung voters we wouldn't be in this mess (we'd be facing Chaos with Ed Miliband) pic.twitter.com/Hkq7MJvFhV — James Morris (@JamesDMorris) September 6, 2019

This afternoon a friend asked me what I thought the next set polls, which I’m expecting this weekend, would show. My honest answer is I don’t have a clue. As Ed Miliband’s pollster points out above calling David Cameron a chicken in 2014 and 2015 didn’t have any negative impact for David Cameron.

As we can see the Tories are going for the Corbyn is a coward meme, which they think could work I suspect it could given Corbyn’s many requests for a general election but at the back of my mind the fact Boris Johnson has flopped at getting an election it might make him look impotent.

Coupled with the other sub optimal stories that have happened to Boris Johnson this week where he’s looked like Gordon Brown without the people skills, the resignation of his brother is one of those things that do seep into the mind of the voters because it’s a bit of drama that they can enjoy.

But I can see some switchers from the Brexit Party moving to the Tories because the expulsion of pro EU MPs like Ken Clarke will show to them that Boris Johnson really will deliver Brexit on Halloween.

I can also see the Brexit Party surging if they think the Benn bill is going to see the referendum overturned.

Finally I can also see Labour gaining from pro EU voters who have liked Corbyn effectively halting a No Deal Brexit.

These competing forces makes calling the next set of polls difficult, so my official prediction is that I do not know what the next polls will show, all I can say is people will spin them and over interpret them.

So I’ve made my prediction for the next set of polls, time for PBers to make their predictions in the comments below.

Update – We have the first poll of the weekend

New @Survation poll for the Daily Mail conducted Thursday and today sees Tory lead cut by 2% Con 29% (-2) Lab 24% (nc) LD 18% (-3) BXP 17% (+3) Green 3% (nc) SNP 4% (nc)https://t.co/mTedpjHHBM pic.twitter.com/UHq7KbEUNV — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 6, 2019



