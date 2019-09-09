Boris Johnson maintains his perfect record of losing every single House of Commons vote held under his premiership. https://t.co/AIr8uBw6ui — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) September 9, 2019

A senior government source wishes Bercow well “Bercow thinks he’ll walk away as a hero, when most people in the country don’t know who he is and those that do think he’s a nauseating wanker. The man has been central to stopping Brexit – the nation won’t thank him.” — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) September 9, 2019

Lindsay Hoyle is odds-on favourite to replace Bercow as Speaker. pic.twitter.com/zHmfFcPXKN — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) September 9, 2019

As bad political predictions go Dominic Cummings is rivalling Sion Simon's hubristic prediction from September 2007 when he said ‘Shortly there will be an election, in which Labour will increase its majority’ pic.twitter.com/suqEuwl3w3 — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 9, 2019

As strategists go, so far Cummings strategy and tactics reminds me of the time Emperor Palpatine decided to let the Rebel Alliance know the location of the second Death Star. https://t.co/b8RGMNma3B — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 9, 2019

Downing Street sources saying Boris Johnson now hopes to find a way of bringing 21 defectors (or some of them) back into the Tory party. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) September 9, 2019

I hope Bercow’s successor is Lindsay Hoyle but in these hyper partisan times who knows what Parliament will do, given the send off in Alex Wickham’s tweet I’m expecting the election to replace Bercow to be teeming with partisanship particularly over Brexit.

You will be all delighted to know that the voting system to elect a new Speaker is the exhaustive ballot system which shares a lot of similarities to the alternative vote system.

Meanwhile is Boris Johnson about to sell out Northern Ireland?

?? Tories familiar with @BorisJohnson's thinking say he is now willing to contemplate a version of the so-called "Northern Ireland only backstop". Story by @BBCNewsnight’s ?@nicholaswatt? https://t.co/gjM81EcJca — Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) September 9, 2019

TSE



