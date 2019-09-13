Hearing rumours of another defection from @UKLabour to Lib Dems. If true, surprise. Bad news for what it represents. — Michael Foster (@MikeFoster1403) September 13, 2019

Eyes emoji klaxon: the Lib Dem branch in Canterbury has cancelled planned hustings for its parliamentary candidate, or rather party has. *IF* Rosie Duffield were to defect, would be hugely significant — the first member of Lab’s 17 I take to quit. https://t.co/CtbzNPE287 — Patrick Maguire (@patrickkmaguire) September 13, 2019

A spokesperson for Rosie Duffield says she's not defecting tomorrow "Rosie will be at Labour conference next week as a Labour MP. These rumours seem to stem from the fact that Canterbury Lib Dems delayed their parliamentary selection this week. We have no further comment." — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) September 13, 2019

The tweet by Michael Foster, a former Labour MP, has seen speculation increase about who might be defecting, I’ve long suspected the Lib Dems have a defection or two ready for their conference, we shall see if it turns out Michael Foster’s tweet turns out to be accurate. My reading of his tweet was the defection was not related to Brexit but anti-Semitism.

I understand why people may have thought it was Rosie Duffield, her constituency party tried to censure her last year after she criticised Jeremy Corbyn’s handling of the anti-Semitism issues swirling around Labour.

Hopefully some bookmakers will open markets on who may defect.

TSE



