Since @joswinson became leader, the Lib Dems have gained a new MP on average every nine days. — Stephen Daisley (@JournoStephen) September 14, 2019

Surreal to think that fewer than three months ago Sam Gyimah was running to be Tory leader (and PM) and now he's a Liberal Democrat. — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 14, 2019

Bold prediction. The next Lib Dem leader is currently i) Not on this list ii) Not a member of the Lib Dems iii) Currently a member of another party pic.twitter.com/WPwZPWeKHT — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 14, 2019

All things considered I think I’ll give this market a swerve until things settle down, I maybe waiting a long time.

One of the things that is little discussed is just how much the Lib Dems are changing, the current influx theoretically will stretch the the party given that they are attracting both Labour and Tory defectors. How will the Lib Dem membership respond? We’ve seen the big two fracture after seeing an influx of new people, albeit this influx of new people is in Parliament.

