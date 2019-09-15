« Will the last One Nation Conservative left in the Tory Party please turn off the lights
Before you bet on the next Lib Dem leader market just remember the next leader might be in another party right now

September 15th, 2019

All things considered I think I’ll give this market a swerve until things settle down, I maybe waiting a long time.

One of the things that is little discussed is just how much the Lib Dems are changing, the current influx theoretically will stretch the the party given that they are attracting both Labour and Tory defectors. How will the Lib Dem membership respond? We’ve seen the big two fracture after seeing an influx of new people, albeit this influx of new people is in Parliament.

TSE


Comments by