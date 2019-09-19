In general almost all the Democratic nominee polling that we’ve seen this year has had 76 year old Joe Biden in the lead. This has been a been underpinned by the findings that he’s seen as the one most likely to beat Trump. Even so it is being suggested that his position is not as strong as it might appear.

The growing doubts about the former VP are basically because of ongoing gaffes, his age and little things that underline that like talking about young people and record players in the last debate. He finds it increasingly difficult to keep on topic when responding to questions and meanders.

It is in this context that HuffPost has commissioned the above polling asking about enthusiasm for each contenders rather than voting intentions. Those sampled were asked to to give their level of enthusiasm for the long list of people still in the race and how upset people would be in relation to each of them

The findings are in the table above and as can be seen Elizabeth Warren tops this table with Biden coming in third place because 25% say they would be upset if he got the nomination.

I think the questions that hang over Joe will continue and polling like this is not going to help.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



