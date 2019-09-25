





While watching the Supreme Court verdict yesterday morning I wondered quite how the strident pro-Brexit tabloids would cover it. We all remember the very powerful Daily Mail front page after the first Gina Miller case in the High Court and I was expecting something along the same lines.

Well as can be seen above that hasn’t happened. The Mail links its attacks to Johnson’s comment and the Express reminds us yet against of the 17.4m. The Sun’s front page hardly fits into the memorable category and bases it on readers’ comments and a pun.

So in short the Mail, Sun and Express have covered this rather tamely and there are no real attacks on the judges like there were last time in November 2016

The difference between now and then is that the first Miller case saw a split Court verdict. Yesterday’s decision had 11 judges who all agreed. Secondly I wonder whether the hostile response to the Mail’s coverage in 2016 has impacted on the paper’s thinking. There was a strong view at the time that the paper had gone too far.

