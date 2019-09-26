First post-Supreme Court polling finds the LDs main beneficiarySeptember 26th, 2019
Survation Mail post Supreme Court poll voting
CON 27% -2
LAB 24% =
LD 22% +4
BREX 16% -1
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 26, 2019
Survation/Mail poll. How would you vote in new EU referendum
Remain 53%
Leave 47%
Survation Mail poll best PM
Johnson 41%
Swinson 21%
Corbyn 18%
Survation/Mail poll "Should Johnson say sorry to the Queen"
Yes 62%
No 27%
DK 11%
