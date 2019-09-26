The above detailed data from today’s YouGov/Times poll should be of concern to the PM’s advisors as they wrench up the election rhetoric.

The worst figures, I’d suggest, are on his perceived competence and whether he’s regarded as honest. On the first measure just 33% think he is competent against 50% who don’t. The honesty split of 22% honest to 52% dishonest and the fact that barely half of CON voters were ready to say “honest” opens up possible lines of attack.

Also worrying are the views of him being in touch with ordinary people something that can be a good pointer, That half the sample think he’s putting on an act and is not authentic is striking and represents a real weakness in his position.

We are going through interesting times and Johnson tough response to the Supreme Court raises questions.

The full survey data can be found here.

Mike Smithson

