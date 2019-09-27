Votes Cast, Share, Change (in votes and seats)

Conservatives 9,961 votes (34% unchanged on last time) winning 9 seats (unchanged on last time)

Liberal Democrats 8,000 votes (27% +12% on last time) winning 4 seats (+2 seats on last time)

Labour 7,914 votes (27% -7% on last time) winning 6 seats (+1 seat on last time)

Scottish National Party 1,202 votes (4% unchanged on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Green Party 1,170 votes (4% -1% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Independent candidates 655 votes (2% unchanged on last time) winning 0 seats (-2 seats on last time)

Local Independent candidates 23 votes (0% unchanged on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Other Parties 638 votes (2% -2% on last time) winning 0 seats (-1 seat on last time)

Conservative lead of 1,961 votes (7%) on a swing of 6% from Con to Lib Dem

United Kingdom Independence Party did not field any candidates (-1% on last time)

GAINS

Conservatives GAIN Penrith South on Eden from Independent

Conservatives GAIN Ryhall and Casterton on Rutland from Independent

Liberal Democrats GAIN Middleton, Cheney on South Northamptonshire from Conservative (6.5% swing from Con to Lib Dem)

Liberal Democrats GAIN Vivary on Somerset West and Taunton from Conservative (11.5% swing from Con to Lib Dem)

Labour GAIN Icknfield on Luton from Conservative (1.5% swing from Conservative to Labour)

Conservatives GAIN Sweyne Park and Grange on Rochford from Residents

Harry Hayfield



