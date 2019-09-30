Team Cummings-Johnson working hard for Jo Swinson’s party

Thanks to Paula Surridge of the University of Bristol for first picking up this trend that an increasing and now sizeable chunk of CON Remainers from 2017 have now switched to the LDs.

This is based on Opinium polls which very helpfully provide cross tabs for what those sampled did at the last election broken down into their referendum choice.

The trend is such that former CON voters could be rivalling LAB-LD switchers as the biggest source of new support.

Mike Smithson

