Not a good polling backdrop for “People versus Parliament”

In the panel above from new YouGov polling published this afternoon there is clear support for a final referendum on a deal or if nothing can be agreed a no deal.

This fits in with other polling that we have seen from other pollsters. It is going to be hard politically to drive through something based on the June 2016 referendum. That was then this is now and voters know much more about what is involved.

Whatever it is clear that Cumming/Johnson will do anything to avoid taking such a step.

Mike Smithson

