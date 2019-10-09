Heidi’s pro-Remain electoral deal could impact on 70+ seats

A story that’s got hidden in all the Brexit news was this on SkyNews about Heidi Allen, the South Cambridgeshire ex-CON MP who this week joined the LDs.

She told the news channel that Remain-backing parties, the LDs, GRN and PC, have come to an agreement whereby only one of them will compete in 70+ key seats in England and Wales. Also agreed is that these parties will not put up candidates in seats where a Remain-backing independent is seeking re-election.

Over the past few months Heidi has been brokering this arrangement which is designed to create a much bigger grouping at the general election.

We have not seen the details and the seats involved might only become apparent when nominations close for the general election.

A forerunner of this was at the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election at the start of August when the Greens and PC stood aside to give the LDs a clear runs in a seat that in 2016 had voted leave. It worked.

From a betting perspective we must assume that PC and the Greens will benefit as well as the LDs. I’ve already got a buy General Election spread bet on the Greens and I’ve just had a similar punt on PC.

This arrangement also means we should take less notice of the Commons seat predictors which use as their base line what happened at GE2017.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



