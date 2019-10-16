As the Brexit negotiations reach a critical point the latest YouGov trackers has “Brexit wrong” with 5% leadOctober 16th, 2019
The voting intentions in the same YouGov poll.
New YouGov/Times poll sees CON up 2
CON 37% +2
LAB 22% =
LD 18% -2
BRX 11% -1
GRN 5% -1
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) October 16, 2019
A GE constituency poll
We conducted a telephone method constituency poll (f/w) Oct 2nd) on behalf of the Liberal Democrats in Finchley & Golders Green. Headline GE voting intention with named candidate prompt was:
Conservative – 29%
Liberal Democrat – 41%
Labour – 25%
Green – 3%
Brexit Party – 2%
— Survation. (@Survation) October 16, 2019