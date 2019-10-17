So a deal is there and it looks more likely to pass than TMay’s oneOctober 17th, 2019
Now it is up to the Commons and the meaningful vote
brexit: caught between a cock and a hard face pic.twitter.com/8aOkfH7Vmh
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) October 17, 2019
So the person now calling for a Brexit extension is… @Nigel_Farage. Brexit has gone full circle.
He wants an election on PM’s deal.
— Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) October 17, 2019
2018: Northern Ireland inside the Customs Union + economic border in the Irish Sea = outrageous & unacceptable infringement on UK’s integrity
2019: Northern Ireland inside the Customs Union + economic border in the Irish Sea = taking back control & a negotiating masterstroke
— Stewart Wood (@StewartWood) October 17, 2019