Like prorogation this looks like a classic Dom strategy but I expect Boris Johnson to be submissive to the courts early next week https://t.co/pwkQqnJYNp — TSE (@TSEofPB) October 19, 2019

It’s likely that this will end up in court on Monday. The case in the Scottish courts may well consider that this doesn’t not comply with the spirit of the Benn Act. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) October 19, 2019

And two of them will no doubt be carefully worded so as to be Padfield compliant The Benn Act request letter has to remain capable of acceptance If the other two letters seek to remove the legal effect of the Benn Act letter then they will simply be unlawful and void https://t.co/QXRjjwnQJr — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) October 19, 2019

Nothing in the latest tactical idiocy to cause alarm The Benn Act letter is sent, these other reported letters legally inconsequential Seems clever, and will impress the easily impressed, but nothing to worry about — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) October 19, 2019

NEW: No 10 sources tell the Sunday Times that they don’t expect EU leaders to even respond to parliament’s extension request until an emergency summit of October 28. He has 8 days to pass the withdrawal bill — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) October 19, 2019

The extension request has just arrived. I will now start consulting EU leaders on how to react. #Brexit — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 19, 2019

PM wouldn't be in this situation had he used more measured language than 'surrender bill' & 'humbug'. By sending the letter I'd expect the Cons to take a hit in the polls with BXP up but so long as we've left the EU by the time of the next GE he'll should get those voters back — TSE (@TSEofPB) October 19, 2019

The whole Brexit saga is doing wonders for the bank balances of the legal profession. #BrexitDividend — TSE (@TSEofPB) October 19, 2019

