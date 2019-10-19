« So the Letwin amendment gets through by a majority of 16
Johnson has till 11pm to send the letter or else he could face contempt of court proceedings

October 19th, 2019

There are many battles still to come

Apart from the processings taking place in the Scottish courts Johnson’s desire to get the Brexit legislation through the Commons will highlight once again his biggest weakness – his struggle ever to win a Commons vote.

This has been amplified by the today’s events with all the 10 DUP MPs voting for the Letwin amendment. The assumption must be this grouping, who providend “confidence and supply” support to TMay following her loss of the CON majority at GE2017 are now firmly in the opposition camp over Brexit issues.

The issue here is that the status of Northern Ireland goes right to the heart of what they stand for and that is going to override other political concerns. The DUP care more about the Union than they do about Brexit. It is as simple as that.

I just wonder whether this all makes a a confirmatory referendum that bit more likely as a way of avoiding the deadlock.

In the run up to October 31st expect to see more massive Commons votes.

Ladbrokes make it 2/1 that there’ll be “Another UK EU Referendum before end 2020”.

Mike Smithson


