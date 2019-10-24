« Let’s not forget that Johnson’s precarious parliamentary situation is largely self-made
Biden drops to FOURTH in Iowa in by far his worst poll of his entire campaign

October 24th, 2019

Those polled were also ask to list the candidate they do not want to win the nomination. Biden and Sanders topped this list. So not a good outcome for those aged 76 and more.

The Buttigieg second place will attract most attention and this is by far his best position in any state or national primary poll.

Mike Smithson


