Biden drops to FOURTH in new Iowa poll. Iowa State University/Civiqs survey has

Warren 28%

Buttigieg 20%

Sanders 18%

Biden 12% — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) October 24, 2019

Those polled were also ask to list the candidate they do not want to win the nomination. Biden and Sanders topped this list. So not a good outcome for those aged 76 and more.

The Buttigieg second place will attract most attention and this is by far his best position in any state or national primary poll.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



