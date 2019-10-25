

With a hundred days to go before Iowa – the first state to decide punters continue to bet on Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination and she’s now rated as a 7% chance.

I think that she would like to run but the chances are remote given the other contenders who have been gathering momentum. Sure she won the popular vote at WH2016 but Trump won several key mid-west states by small margin and ended up with the most electoral college votes.

This from the Indy is good about her prospects.

What’s extraordinary about the current betting is that four of the top five are in their seventies (Hillary is 72 tomorrow) while the other one, Mayor Pete is just 37. So nobody in their 40s, 50s or 60s.

Of course you can’t rule out anything completely but there surely is no pathway there for her to enter the race.

Mike Smithson

