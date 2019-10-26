The Lib Dems have drawn up a bill that would allow Johnson to secure a December election with a simple majority of MPs. Crucially, the SNP will back it.

Their plan would be that the bill, if adopted by Johnson, could be taken through parliament on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday.

So, why would they propose this, rather than back PM’s offer on Monday of an election on December 12, just 3 days later?

Lib Dems say their plan would mean Johnson has no time to bring back his Brexit bill, so it would be a pre-Brexit election. (Oh, and more students about)

— Michael Savage (@michaelsavage) October 26, 2019