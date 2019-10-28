If this is a target seat then you cannot fault their ambition

This morning the above 8 page glossy A4 leaflet was delivered to my house by the postman (ie the distribution was paid for). What’s odd is not that this should happen but that I live in the Bedford parliamentary constituency which you could hardly describe as an LD prospect.

At the last election this was a LAB gain from CON with the LDs getting just 5.9% of the vote. This was better than two years earlier when the party lost its deposit. At the referendum Bedford voted Leave by 52-48%

I do know that there was fairly heavy tactical voting by LD supporters at GE2017 including me, In May this year the seat’s LD elected mayoralty was retained and the party won most of the council seats in the constituency. The Tories which held the seat from 2010 to 2017 now not have a single councillor.

My guess is that the expensive leaflet is part of overall national strategy to build on local strengths where they exist. Getting in early is clearly important.

GE2019 could produce some shock results.

Mike Smithson

