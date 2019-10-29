Every single GB constituency ranked by how close they’ve been to the national swings over the past 3 general elections

Thanks to AndyJS for once again creating a very interesting and useful spreadsheet. He mentioned this on the previous the previous thread and I thought it deserved to be highlighted even more.

Sure the fact that the top seat is Bedford has made this stand ot for me. Interestingly at the referendum Bedford’s leave percentage was almost exactly the same as the overall UK result – 51.94%.

Mike Smithson

