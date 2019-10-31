Latest polling round-upOctober 31st, 2019
New YouGov Times poll
CON 36% =
LAB 21% -2
LD 18% =
BRX 13% +1
GRN 6% =
Survation Mail poll "favoured stance on Brexit"
Johnson 41%
Swinnson 23%
Corbyn 15%
From Survation/Mail poll
42% of LAB supporters say they would be more likely to vote for the party if Corbyn stepped down; 18% say they would be less likely to vote LAB.
LAB's equivocation stance on antisemitism could have an electoral price. Senior rabbi takes unprecedented step of writing to urge congregants to vote tactically against LAB https://t.co/IqyblxiPhq via @jewishchron
