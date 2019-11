Sitting MP Anne Milton now to stand as an Independent in Guildford. pic.twitter.com/2ubZ7vAqNo — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) November 5, 2019

Independent candidate @ClaireWrightInd is only 6/4 to win East Devon. pic.twitter.com/KHvcxDRMDo — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) November 5, 2019

Flip-flop in Fife as Lib Dems take over as favourites to win ultra-marginal seat. pic.twitter.com/w4593JNo48 — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) November 5, 2019

The Liberal Democrats are 6/1 to unseat Jacob Rees-Mogg in North East Somerset. pic.twitter.com/tWuxIeskau — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) November 5, 2019