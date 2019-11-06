The first morning of the official campaign period in three TweetsNovember 6th, 2019
Not the finest hour for these two senior Tories. I'm sure their opponents on December 12th will have noticed. https://t.co/m56aDCAJPk
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) November 6, 2019
Our second edition ?@EveningStandard? as Cabinet Minister resigns over rape trial scandal on first day of official Tory campaign pic.twitter.com/NLWNX0HbtM
— George Osborne (@George_Osborne) November 6, 2019
More terrible leader ratings for Corbyn from Ipsos-MORI. A huge 75% of voters dissatisfied with him and just 15% satisfied. Johnson up sharply from last month pic.twitter.com/3dZPJe9SkR
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) November 6, 2019