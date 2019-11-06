Not the finest hour for these two senior Tories. I'm sure their opponents on December 12th will have noticed. https://t.co/m56aDCAJPk — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) November 6, 2019

Our second edition ?@EveningStandard? as Cabinet Minister resigns over rape trial scandal on first day of official Tory campaign pic.twitter.com/NLWNX0HbtM — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) November 6, 2019

More terrible leader ratings for Corbyn from Ipsos-MORI. A huge 75% of voters dissatisfied with him and just 15% satisfied. Johnson up sharply from last month pic.twitter.com/3dZPJe9SkR — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) November 6, 2019



