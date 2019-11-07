The Unite to Remain Alliance: The seats where one of the Greens/the LDs or PC will be given a clear runNovember 7th, 2019
The LDS and Greens are standing aside for Plaid Cymru in the following Welsh seats:
Arfon (Held)
Dwyfor Meirionnydd (Held)
Carmarthen East and Dinefwr (Held)
Ynys Mon
Pontypridd
Caerphilly
Llanelli
The LDs are standing aside for the Green in these English seats
Brighton Pavilion (Held)
Isle of Wight
Bury St Edmunds
Bristol West
Stroud
Dulwich & West Norwood
Cannock Chase
Exeter
Forest of Dean
PC and the Green party are standing aside for the LDs in the following Welsh seats:
Brecon & Radnorshire (Held)
Cardiff Central
Montgomeryshire
The Greens are standing aside for the LDs in these English seats:
Bath (Held)
North Norfolk (Held)
Oxford West & Abingdon (Held)
South Cambridgeshire (Held)
Totnes (Held)
Twickenham (Held)
Westmorland & Lonsdale (Held)
Bermondsey & Old Southwark
Buckingham
Cheadle
Chelmsford
Chelsea & Fulham
Cheltenham
Chippenham
Esher & Walton
Finchley & Golders Green
Guildford
Harrogate
Hazel Grove
Hitchin & Harpenden
North Cornwall
Penistone & Stocksbridge
Portsmouth South
Richmond Park
Romsey & Southampton North
Rushcliffe
South East Cambridgeshire
South West Surrey
Southport
Taunton Deane
Thornbury & Yate
Tunbridge Wells
Wantage
Warrington South
Watford
Wells
Wimbledon
Winchester
Witney
York Outer
In trying to work out the implications the biggest mistake is to use what happened at GE2017 as the baseline. So much has happened since as we are seeing in the Survation series of single constituency polls most of which have been funded by the LDs. These suggest that Swinson’s party is doing substantially better in key targets than the national polls suggest.
Labour has seen its poll ratings drop at least 15% from the 41% it achieved GE2017 and Corbyn has the worst leader ratings on record for an opposition leader.
What is very clear is that the participating parties recognise that under first past the post is that votes should not be wasted by going on a party which has almost no chance.
In getting agreement on this the national parties have had to pay close attention to what their local activists on the ground think and no doubt there will be some blowback from today’s announcement.
I’m also expecting other seats to come into the frame as a result of local agreements.