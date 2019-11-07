The LDS and Greens are standing aside for Plaid Cymru in the following Welsh seats:

Arfon (Held) Dwyfor Meirionnydd (Held) Carmarthen East and Dinefwr (Held) Ynys Mon Pontypridd Caerphilly Llanelli

The LDs are standing aside for the Green in these English seats

Brighton Pavilion (Held) Isle of Wight Bury St Edmunds Bristol West Stroud Dulwich & West Norwood Cannock Chase Exeter Forest of Dean

PC and the Green party are standing aside for the LDs in the following Welsh seats:

Brecon & Radnorshire (Held) Cardiff Central Montgomeryshire

The Greens are standing aside for the LDs in these English seats:

Bath (Held)

North Norfolk (Held) Oxford West & Abingdon (Held) South Cambridgeshire (Held) Totnes (Held) Twickenham (Held) Westmorland & Lonsdale (Held) Bermondsey & Old Southwark Buckingham Cheadle Chelmsford Chelsea & Fulham Cheltenham Chippenham Esher & Walton Finchley & Golders Green Guildford Harrogate Hazel Grove Hitchin & Harpenden North Cornwall Penistone & Stocksbridge Portsmouth South Richmond Park Romsey & Southampton North Rushcliffe South East Cambridgeshire South West Surrey Southport Taunton Deane Thornbury & Yate Tunbridge Wells Wantage Warrington South Watford Wells Wimbledon Winchester Witney York Outer

In trying to work out the implications the biggest mistake is to use what happened at GE2017 as the baseline. So much has happened since as we are seeing in the Survation series of single constituency polls most of which have been funded by the LDs. These suggest that Swinson’s party is doing substantially better in key targets than the national polls suggest.

Labour has seen its poll ratings drop at least 15% from the 41% it achieved GE2017 and Corbyn has the worst leader ratings on record for an opposition leader.

What is very clear is that the participating parties recognise that under first past the post is that votes should not be wasted by going on a party which has almost no chance.

In getting agreement on this the national parties have had to pay close attention to what their local activists on the ground think and no doubt there will be some blowback from today’s announcement.

I’m also expecting other seats to come into the frame as a result of local agreements.

