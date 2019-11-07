« Ten Lib Dem seats to watch
h1

The Unite to Remain Alliance: The seats where one of the Greens/the LDs or PC will be given a clear run

November 7th, 2019

The LDS and Greens are standing aside for Plaid Cymru in the following Welsh seats:

Arfon (Held)

Dwyfor Meirionnydd (Held)

Carmarthen East and Dinefwr (Held)

Ynys Mon

Pontypridd

Caerphilly

Llanelli

The LDs are standing aside for the Green in these English seats

Brighton Pavilion (Held)

Isle of Wight

Bury St Edmunds

Bristol West

Stroud

Dulwich & West Norwood

Cannock Chase

Exeter

Forest of Dean

PC and the Green party are standing aside for the LDs  in the following Welsh seats:

Brecon & Radnorshire (Held)

Cardiff Central

Montgomeryshire

The Greens are standing aside for the LDs in these English  seats:
Bath (Held)

North Norfolk (Held)

Oxford West & Abingdon (Held)

South Cambridgeshire (Held)

Totnes (Held)

Twickenham (Held)

Westmorland & Lonsdale (Held)

Bermondsey & Old Southwark

Buckingham

Cheadle

Chelmsford

Chelsea & Fulham

Cheltenham

Chippenham

Esher & Walton

Finchley & Golders Green

Guildford

Harrogate

Hazel Grove

Hitchin & Harpenden

North Cornwall

Penistone & Stocksbridge

Portsmouth South

Richmond Park

Romsey & Southampton North

Rushcliffe

South East Cambridgeshire

South West Surrey

Southport

Taunton Deane

Thornbury & Yate

Tunbridge Wells

Wantage

Warrington South

Watford

Wells

Wimbledon

Winchester

Witney

York Outer

In trying to work out the implications the biggest mistake is to use what happened at GE2017 as the baseline. So much has happened since  as we are seeing in the Survation series of single constituency polls most of which have been funded by the LDs. These suggest that Swinson’s party is doing substantially better in key targets than the national polls suggest.

Labour has seen its poll ratings drop  at least 15% from the 41% it achieved GE2017 and Corbyn has the worst leader ratings on record for an opposition leader.

What is very clear is that the participating parties recognise that under first past the post is that votes should not be wasted by going on a party which has almost no chance.

In getting agreement on this the national parties have had to pay close attention to what their local activists on the ground think and no doubt there will be some blowback from today’s announcement.

I’m also expecting other seats to come into the frame as a result of local agreements.

Mike Smithson


Comments by