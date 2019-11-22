Starting at 7pm the BBC QuestionTime special which sees four party leaders being grilled by the audienceNovember 22nd, 2019
The running order is:
7pm Corbyn
7.30pm Sturgeon
8pm Swinson
8.30pm Johnson
It was at a similar event ahead of GE2017 when I thought TMay lost her majority. It was her “There’s no magic money tree” response to the nurse who had not had a pay rise for several years.
I think tonight is going to be challenging for all four of them.
My guess is that the second hour will get the biggest audience.