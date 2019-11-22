« Biden now back as favourite for the Democratic nomination
Starting at 7pm the BBC QuestionTime special which sees four party leaders being grilled by the audience

November 22nd, 2019

The running order is:

7pm Corbyn
7.30pm Sturgeon
8pm Swinson
8.30pm Johnson

It was at a similar event ahead of GE2017 when I thought TMay lost her majority. It was her “There’s no magic money tree” response to the nurse who had not had a pay rise for several years.

I think tonight is going to be challenging for all four of them.

My guess is that the second hour will get the biggest audience.

Mike Smithson


