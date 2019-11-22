The running order is:

7pm Corbyn

7.30pm Sturgeon

8pm Swinson

8.30pm Johnson

It was at a similar event ahead of GE2017 when I thought TMay lost her majority. It was her “There’s no magic money tree” response to the nurse who had not had a pay rise for several years.

I think tonight is going to be challenging for all four of them.

My guess is that the second hour will get the biggest audience.

Mike Smithson

