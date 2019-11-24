

New York Times

This had been expected but during the day the multi-billionaire former Republican, Michael Bloomberg has announced that he is running for the White House and he’s formally entered the race. He said:

““Defeating Donald Trump — and rebuilding America — is the most urgent and important fight of our lives. And I’m going all in,” Mr. Bloomberg said. “I offer myself as a doer and a problem solver — not a talker. And someone who is ready to take on the tough fights — and win.”

He joins 77 year old Joe Biden, 78 year old Bernie Sanders, 70 year old Elizabeth Warren in seeking to take on Donald Trump who will be 74 in June.

On Betfair he’s currently rated as a 6% chance and is fifth in the betting.

Mike Smithson

