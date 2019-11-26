One thing’s for sure: Johnson and Swinson won’t be looking forward to their sessions

Jeremy Corbyn just gave one of the worst political performances of modern times. In his interview with Andrew Neil he came across as bored, irritable, ill-informed and unprincipled. It was career-endingly terrible.#andrewneilinterviews#BBCelectionhttps://t.co/SIuMUIyKQ2 — Theodora Dickinson (@TheaDickinson) November 26, 2019

Andrew Neil is brilliant. He makes the useless leaders of all parties squirm. Sturgeon & Corbyn absolutely taken apart. He will exactly the same to Johnson & Swindon. Just what we need. They are all liars. — David McKeever (@DavidMcKeever8) November 26, 2019

Prime ministerial? ?@JeetBains4Luton? ?@SarahOwen_? Jeremy Corbyn refuses 4 times to apologise for failure to tackle anti-Semitism in brutal car-crash Andrew Neil grillinghttps://t.co/XMZ3UX13oh — Brian Alexander Bain (@BrianAl1066) November 26, 2019

Labour PR machine doing overdrive after the Corbyn car crash. Still have confidence in your leader? #AndrewNeil — Ian Stimpson (@Istimpson) November 26, 2019



