From the Times – The first YouGov MRP projectionhttps://t.co/RycenPP2qB pic.twitter.com/X3no4gBfAO — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) November 27, 2019

This’ll form the basis for tactical voting

Just published in the Time the first YouGov MRP projection which should calm the nerves at CCHQ.

This will be dissected by opposition parties and used to press the case for tactical voting in specific seats.

Let’s see how the betting markets respond.

Mike Smithson

