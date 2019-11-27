Tory source says better take the hit for ?than take the risk of @afneil. Happy Days! https://t.co/Xw7aWICrQp — Adam Boulton (@adamboultonSKY) November 27, 2019

If so could this be like TMay skipping the GE17 debates

This hasn’t been confirmed yet but there appears to be a possibility that Johnson might not agree to do an Andrew Neil interview like the one that Nicola Sturgeon and Corbyn have already gone through.

Adam Boulton’s Tweet sums this up – that the risk of being called a chicken is less than what might happen if he went ahead.

This is a high risk strategy as we saw at GE2017 when TMay refused to take part in the TV leaders’ debates. As post-election polling suggested this was a big negative for the then PM who went on to lose the Tories heir Commons majority.

This comes on a big night as we wait for the first YouGov MRP poll with its detailed projections for individual seats.

