The political divide between mums and dads, poor Ipsos MORI ratings for Swinson and the latest voting numbersNovember 27th, 2019
Deltapoll of parents of school age children finds LAB with 14% lead amongst mums but the Tories 7% ahead amongst dads pic.twitter.com/RNWaMqK0ii
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) November 27, 2019
Jo Swinson sees big drop in her Ipsos-MORI favourability ratings pic.twitter.com/fLVMKxfSaT
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) November 27, 2019
Summary of the latest voting intention polls from Wikipedia pic.twitter.com/pVmQB7LHRT
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) November 27, 2019