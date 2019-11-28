So after the MRP polls Johnson’s GE2019 gamble looks as though it will pay offNovember 28th, 2019
Our ?@Adamstoon1? ?@EveningStandard? on the latest polls pic.twitter.com/kVrfwrg7x9
— George Osborne (@George_Osborne) November 28, 2019
After the YouGov MRP analysis the Tories now rated a 70% chance to secure an overall majority. This is the @betdatapolitics trend chart of the Betfair market pic.twitter.com/P6AZlgsUeV
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) November 28, 2019
And more constituency polls are on the way
This weekend in The Observer there will be a constituency poll bonanza from @DeltapollUK @PeterKellner1
— Martin Boon (@martinboon) November 28, 2019