Esher & Walton, constituency voting intention: CON: 46% (-13)

LDEM: 41% (+24)

LAB: 9% (-11) via @DeltapollUK, 21 – 26 Nov — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 30, 2019

Portsmouth South, constituency voting intention: LAB: 46% (+5)

CON: 38% (-)

LDEM: 11% (-6)

BREX: 2% (+2) via @DeltapollUK, 22 – 27 Nov

Chgs. w/ GE2017 — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 30, 2019

Tonight sees a plethora of constituency polling by Deltapoll, I’ve chosen the two results that are eye catching. Dominic Raab who had a 42% majority in his seat in 2017 is now only leading by 5% and then there’s Labour on course to increase their majority in the top Tory target seat of Portsmouth South.

Are the Tories really on course for a majority if these two constituency polls are accurate? The only joy there will be for Boris Johnson is that Deltapoll shows that David Gauke and Dominic Grieve are on course to lose in their respective seats which isn’t much comfort for the Tories.

