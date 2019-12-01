Picture: The gateway to paradise

Sheffield Hallam seems like a nailed on gain for the Liberal Democrats on the 12th of December, they have an energetic candidate in Laura Gordon, and have been working hard in the constituency they held between 1997 and 2017 but will it be a gain?

It seems like a bold call to say Labour might hold this wonderful constituency considering the Lib Dems are nationally polling double what they polled in 2017 with Labour polling around 11% lower than 2017.

With Labour running a defensive campaign strategy looking to hold on to what they currently hold

That Jared O’Mara isn’t standing has probably drawn the poison for Labour, it should be remembered that the absolute bellendery of Aidan Burley, MP for Cannock Chase, during the 2010-15 Parliament didn’t stop the Conservatives holding the seat at the 2015 general election, with an increased majority.



