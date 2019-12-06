YouGov snap poll: Johnson wins 52-48December 6th, 2019
YouGov / Sky News snap poll on the TV debate
Leaving aside your own party preference, who do you think performed best overall in tonight’s debate?
Boris Johnson: 52%
Jeremy Corbyn: 48%
— Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) December 6, 2019
Given the CON voting poll lead that’s not that good for the PM
The CON majority betting has barely moved – still a 71% chance.
I thought Nick Robinson did well and it was good to see the former BBC Political Editor back on TV.
Hard to say what impact this debate will have. Most of those who tuned in, I guess, were committed beforehand. This week’s polls suggests that the Tories have bled little support to LAB during the campaign but that a sizeable slab of LAB leavers are now in the Tory camp. I can’t see that changing.
The big issue for the Tories is stemming losses to the SNP in Scotland and the LDs in Remainia