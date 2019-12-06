YouGov / Sky News snap poll on the TV debate Leaving aside your own party preference, who do you think performed best overall in tonight’s debate? Boris Johnson: 52%

Jeremy Corbyn: 48% — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) December 6, 2019

Given the CON voting poll lead that’s not that good for the PM

The CON majority betting has barely moved – still a 71% chance.

I thought Nick Robinson did well and it was good to see the former BBC Political Editor back on TV.

Hard to say what impact this debate will have. Most of those who tuned in, I guess, were committed beforehand. This week’s polls suggests that the Tories have bled little support to LAB during the campaign but that a sizeable slab of LAB leavers are now in the Tory camp. I can’t see that changing.

The big issue for the Tories is stemming losses to the SNP in Scotland and the LDs in Remainia

