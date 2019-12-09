CON seats on the spreads up 5



SportingIndex

On Betfair CON majority now a 75% chance

It has been a good final Monday on the betting markets for Johnson’s Tories with punters becoming increasingly convinced that the PM will achieve his objective of securing an overall majority.

This mood is inevitably reflected in the detailed single seats markets where there might be bargains to be had.

In polling terms the latest surveys have the CON lead between 6% (ICM) and 15% (Opinium). The ICM numbers had the impact of arresting some of the CON growth on the markets and it is a bit out of line.

Tomorrow we have the final YouGov MRP and I am expecting there there might be more Deltapoll single seat surveys.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



