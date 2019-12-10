** Tory Majority projected at 28, down from 68 ** The margin of error means YouGov cannot rule out a hung Parliament ** Lab back ahead in Weaver Vale and Watson seat of West Bromwich East

** In Labour defensive seats with <8000 majority, Labour doing much better in remain areas than leave areas ** Labour has also cut Tory lead in West Midlands from 17 to 13 points

Squeaky bum time for Boris Johnson and the Tories, I still think the leader ratings from Ipsos MORI = Tory majority but the window between hung parliament and Tory landslide is quite narrow.

If you're not mentally prepared for a Corbyn premiership then you should be. https://t.co/bKYY5vxs7Y

— TSE (@TSEofPB) December 10, 2019