A hung parliament is now in view as the YouGov MRP shows the Tory majority halved to 28December 10th, 2019
NEW YouGov MRP
Conservative majority of 28
CON 339 (+22)
LAB 231 (-31)
SNP 41 (+6)
LIB 15 (+3) https://t.co/57PHLcUoOK
— Henry Zeffman (@hzeffman) December 10, 2019
YouGov / Sky News final MRP
Headlines
** Tory Majority projected at 28, down from 68
** The margin of error means YouGov cannot rule out a hung Parliament
** Lab back ahead in Weaver Vale and Watson seat of West Bromwich East
— Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) December 10, 2019
YouGov / Sky News final MRP
Headlines 2
** In Labour defensive seats with <8000 majority, Labour doing much better in remain areas than leave areas
** Labour has also cut Tory lead in West Midlands from 17 to 13 points
— Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) December 10, 2019
YouGov / Sky News final MRP
Full analysis https://t.co/S2O0ZARwfJ
— Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) December 10, 2019
Squeaky bum time for Boris Johnson and the Tories, I still think the leader ratings from Ipsos MORI = Tory majority but the window between hung parliament and Tory landslide is quite narrow.
If you're not mentally prepared for a Corbyn premiership then you should be. https://t.co/bKYY5vxs7Y
— TSE (@TSEofPB) December 10, 2019
Final thought on the MRP, it was right last time but then I remember when the opinion polls used to be right then stopped being right.
— TSE (@TSEofPB) December 10, 2019
OK, final thought, could it be that BJ actually sucks and isn't the Messiah many Tories thought he was?
— TSE (@TSEofPB) December 10, 2019