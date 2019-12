Exit poll forecasts a Tory majority of 86. Disappointing night for the Lib Dems but the SNP close to 2015 levels. pic.twitter.com/2ZaXOj7WJy — TSE (@TSEofPB) December 12, 2019

Jeremy Corbyn finds out BJ sucks as Labour set for a worse night than Michael Foot endured in 1983. — TSE (@TSEofPB) December 12, 2019

Looks like we're getting another Scottish independence referendum soon. — TSE (@TSEofPB) December 12, 2019

Jo Swinson gone? We're probably looking at two leadership contests starting tomorrow. — TSE (@TSEofPB) December 12, 2019

