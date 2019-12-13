Bad news for my 200/1 tip on Ed Miliband succeeding CorbynDecember 13th, 2019
Could this be 2019's Portillo moment?
Would be apt given his reforms allowed Corbyn to become Labour leader. https://t.co/8A9Vkl4lDP
— TSE (@TSEofPB) December 13, 2019
Things are bad: Someone has just backed Barry Gardiner to be next Labour leader.
— Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) December 13, 2019
Jon Lansman suggests that Corbyn could stay on until the spring and that Labour needs to 'change public attitudes' – Corbyn has just arrived at his count in Islington with his family
— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 13, 2019
Claudia Webbe elected. Thankfully that's the leadership question resolved
— David Ross (@RossPolitics) December 13, 2019
— Dr David Jeffery (@DrDavidJeffery) December 13, 2019
Canterbury: Lab HOLD
LAB: 48.3% (+3.3)
CON: 45.2% (+0.5)
LDEM: 5.7% (-2.3)
IND (Gould): 0.8%
Full results: https://t.co/pHAmhckPls #GE2019
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 13, 2019
Inverclyde: SNP HOLD
SNP: 48.4% (+9.9)
LAB: 29.5% (-8.0)
CON: 15.7% (-5.8)
LDEM: 6.4% (+3.9)
Swing: +9.9
Turnout: 65.8%
Full results: https://t.co/pHAmhckPls #GE2019
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 13, 2019