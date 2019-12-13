Corbyn’s Labour isn’t working in Workington or pretty much anywhereDecember 13th, 2019
Corbyn's Labour isn't working in Workington. https://t.co/Oc3kc7DYfD
— TSE (@TSEofPB) December 13, 2019
Darlington: Con GAIN
CON: 48.1% (+4.8)
LAB: 40.5% (-10.1)
LDEM: 4.8% (+2.5)
BREX: 3.5% (+3.5)
GRN: 2.4% (+1.2)
Swing: Lab to Con (+7.5)
Turnout: 65.5%
Full results: https://t.co/wVfQPUtvng #GE2019
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 13, 2019
Rutherglen and Hamilton West: SNP GAIN
SNP: 44.2% (+7.2)
LAB: 34.5% (-3.0)
CON: 15.0% (-4.5)
LDEM: 5.2% (+1.0)
UKIP: 1.2% (+0.3)
Swing: Lab to SNP (+5.1)
Turnout: 66.5%
Full results: https://t.co/JTwGgUwy13 #GE2019
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 13, 2019
Ruth Smeeth expected to lose her Stoke North seat, ditto Gareth Snell in Stoke Central.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 13, 2019
Rumours the Tories have won Peterborough, after coming third to Labour and the Brexit Party in June's parliamentary by-election.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 13, 2019
Like a porn star Labour's red wall is being penetrated in many locations, concurrently.
— TSE (@TSEofPB) December 13, 2019
Another striking effect in this election.
Politics turned on its head, with the Conservatives making larger gains in more deprived constituencies…
Scatter by @drjennings pic.twitter.com/psBW8SvIJI
— Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) December 13, 2019
This not confirmed yet.
Redcar was Mo Mowlem's seat during the Blair government. Even in 2010 – when Cameron won – the Tories were 30% behind here. https://t.co/u6QeCQ5As3
— David Herdson (@DavidHerdson) December 13, 2019