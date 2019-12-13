Darlington: Con GAIN CON: 48.1% (+4.8)

LAB: 40.5% (-10.1)

LDEM: 4.8% (+2.5)

BREX: 3.5% (+3.5)

GRN: 2.4% (+1.2) Swing: Lab to Con (+7.5)

Turnout: 65.5%

Full results: https://t.co/wVfQPUtvng #GE2019 — Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 13, 2019

Rutherglen and Hamilton West: SNP GAIN SNP: 44.2% (+7.2)

LAB: 34.5% (-3.0)

CON: 15.0% (-4.5)

LDEM: 5.2% (+1.0)

UKIP: 1.2% (+0.3) Swing: Lab to SNP (+5.1)

Turnout: 66.5%

Full results: https://t.co/JTwGgUwy13 #GE2019 — Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 13, 2019

Ruth Smeeth expected to lose her Stoke North seat, ditto Gareth Snell in Stoke Central. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 13, 2019

Rumours the Tories have won Peterborough, after coming third to Labour and the Brexit Party in June's parliamentary by-election. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 13, 2019

Like a porn star Labour's red wall is being penetrated in many locations, concurrently. — TSE (@TSEofPB) December 13, 2019

Another striking effect in this election. Politics turned on its head, with the Conservatives making larger gains in more deprived constituencies… Scatter by @drjennings pic.twitter.com/psBW8SvIJI — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) December 13, 2019

This not confirmed yet. Redcar was Mo Mowlem's seat during the Blair government. Even in 2010 – when Cameron won – the Tories were 30% behind here. https://t.co/u6QeCQ5As3 — David Herdson (@DavidHerdson) December 13, 2019

TSE



