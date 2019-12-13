Corbyn’s quitting but not quite yet as Blair’s old seat goes to the BluesDecember 13th, 2019
Like an STD I expect Corbyn and Corbynism will be difficult to get rid off. https://t.co/uy04Sa0Gxd
Corbyn starts by attacking the media. Seriously, mate, your own voters just stuck two fingers in your face. Man up and own it
Sedgefield: CON GAIN FROM LAB #BBCElection #GE2019.
Full results: https://t.co/QFXkKwK7pC pic.twitter.com/r5WABTnZYs
Jo Swinson? More like Jo Swansong. https://t.co/id7Z0OwG4f
